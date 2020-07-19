Mosquitoes spread coronavirus?! 13 myths about COVID-19 as per WHO

Myth: Houseflies or mosquito bites transmit COVID-19 | Fact: To date, there is no evidence or information to suggest that the COVID-19 virus transmitted through houseflies or mosquito bites. The virus that cause COVID-19 spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. You can also become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands. To protect yourself, keep at least 1-metre distance from others and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces. Clean your hands thoroughly and often and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose. (Image: Reuters)