Mosquitoes spread coronavirus?! 13 myths about COVID-19 as per WHO

Here are the top 13 myths about the novel coronavirus or SARS-COV-2 across the world, as per the World Health Organisation Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/14 Here are the facts of the novel coronavirus or SARS-COV-2, against the top 13 myths that have cropped up about it across the world, as per the World Health Organisation 2/14 Myth: Shoes spread COVID-19 | Fact: The likelihood of COVID-19 being spread on shoes and infecting individuals is very low. As a precautionary measure, particularly in homes where infants and small children crawl or play on floors, consider leaving your shoes at the entrance of your home. This will help prevent contact with dirt or any waste that could be carried on the soles of shoes. (Image: Reuters) 3/14 Myth: Antibiotics work against COVID-19 | Fact: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused by a virus belonging to a family of viruses called the Coronaviridae. However, some people who become ill with COVID-19 can also develop a bacterial infection as a complication. Thus, while antibiotics do not work against viruses, in case of complications it may be recommended by a healthcare provider. There is currently no licensed medication to cure COVID-19. (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/14 Myth: Prolonged use of masks cause CO2 intoxication or oxygen deficiency Fact: While they can be uncomfortable, the prolonged use of medical or surgical masks when properly worn, does not cause CO2 intoxication nor oxygen deficiency. While wearing a mask, make sure it fits properly and that it is tight enough to allow you to breathe normally. Do not re-use a disposable mask and always change it as soon as it gets damp. (Image: Reuters/Ann Wang) 5/14 Myth: All those who get COVID-19 die or require ventilators Fact: Most people who get COVID-19 recover from it. Most of those infected have mild or moderate symptoms and can recover thanks to supportive care. If you have a cough, fever and difficulty breathing seek medical care early – call your health facility by telephone first. If you have fever and live in an area with malaria or dengue seek medical care immediately. (Image: Reuters) 6/14 Myth: Drinking alcohol protects against COVID-19 infection Fact: Drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous as harmful use of alcohol increases your risk of health problems (Image: Reuters) 7/14 Myth: Thermal scanners detect COVID-19 Fact: Thermal scanners are effective in detecting people who have a fever (i.e. have a higher than normal body temperature), but cannot pin point if said person is infected with COVID-19 as there are many causes of fever. Call your healthcare provider if you need assistance or seek immediate medical care if you have fever and live in an area with malaria or dengue. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) 8/14 Myth: Treatment/drug for COVID-19 exists | Fact: While several drug trials are ongoing, there is currently no proof that hydroxychloroquine or any other drug can cure or prevent COVID-19. In fact, the misuse of hydroxychloroquine can cause serious side effects and illness and even lead to death. WHO is coordinating efforts to develop and evaluate medicines to treat COVID-19. (Image: Reuters) 9/14 Myth: Pepper in soup or eating hot foods prevents/cures COVID-19 | Fact: Hot peppers in your food, though very tasty, cannot prevent or cure COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is to keep at least 1 metre away from others and to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. It is also beneficial for your general health to maintain a balanced diet, stay well hydrated, exercise regularly and sleep well. (Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon) 10/14 Myth: Houseflies or mosquito bites transmit COVID-19 | Fact: To date, there is no evidence or information to suggest that the COVID-19 virus transmitted through houseflies or mosquito bites. The virus that cause COVID-19 spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. You can also become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands. To protect yourself, keep at least 1-metre distance from others and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces. Clean your hands thoroughly and often and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose. (Image: Reuters) 11/14 Myth: Spraying and introducing bleach or another disinfectant into your body protects against COVID-19 | Fact: This can be dangerous. Do not under any circumstance spray or introduce bleach or any other disinfectant into your body. These substances can be poisonous if ingested and cause irritation and damage to your skin and eyes. Bleach and disinfectant should however be used carefully to disinfect surfaces only. Remember to keep chlorine (bleach) and other disinfectants out of reach of children. (Image: Reuters) 12/14 Myth: 5G mobile networks spread COVID-19 | Fact: Viruses cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks. COVID-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks. COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose. (Image: Reuters) 13/14 Myth: Exposing yourself to the sun or temperatures higher than 25°C protects from COVID-19 | Fact: You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19. To protect yourself, make sure you clean your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose. (Image: Reuters) 14/14 Myth: COVID-19 cannot be cured | Fact: Most of the people who catch COVID-19 can recover and eliminate the virus from their bodies. If you catch the disease, make sure you treat your symptoms. If you have cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early – but call your health facility by telephone first. Most patients recover thanks to supportive care. (Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake) First Published on Jul 19, 2020 11:54 am