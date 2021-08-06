Monsoon misery | These mosquito-borne diseases are adding to India's COVID-19 pandemic woes

Coronavirus isn’t the only virus people have to battle this monsoon. At a time when the healthcare system is overwhelmed due to COVID-19 cases, prevention is the best cure for mosquito-borne seasonal diseases – malaria, dengue, chikungunya – common during the rainy season. (Image: News18 Creative)

Dengue | The virus responsible for the disease is called dengue virus (DENV). There are four DENV serotypes, meaning a person can get infected from the virus as many as four times. As the disease progresses, patients can also suffer from respiratory distress, bleeding from the nose and gums and have a rapid drop in blood pressure leading to shock. (Image: News18 Creative)

Malaria | It is caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Children under 5 years of age are the most vulnerable group to be affected by malaria. It is preventable and curable. (Image: News18 Creative)

Chikungunya | A viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. The mosquitoes which cause the infection bite during the day, usually just after sunrise and around sunset. The disease shares some clinical signs with dengue and zika, and can be misdiagnosed in areas where they are common. There is no cure for the disease. (Image: News18 Creative)