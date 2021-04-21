MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsHealth

India's COVID-19 variant: All you need to know about B.1.617

Here's all you need to know about India's COVID variant

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
B_1_617
B.1.617 - Things to know about India's COVID-19 variant. (NEWS18 creative)
What is B.1.617? (NEWS18 creative)
What is B.1.617? (NEWS18 creative)
B_1_6173
The mutations - E484Q and L452R mutations. (NEWS18 creative)
B_1_6175
How far has it spread? (NEWS18 creative)
B_1_6174
how dangerous is it? (NEWS18 creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #gallery #Slideshow #vaccine
first published: Apr 21, 2021 08:43 am

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.