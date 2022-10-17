In Pics | Warning signs of suicidal behaviour and how to help them

Moneycontrol News

Suicidal thought is not a mental illness in itself; often it’s a consequence of mental disorders, particularly major depression. While it’s easy to say that a depressed person should seek help, the fact is, people struggling with depression don’t find it easy to reach out for help or talk about themselves. (Image: News18 Creative)Pay attention to these warning signs of mental health issues to identify someone who needs help. (Image: News18 Creative)Recognising suicidal behavior, reach to that person who is suicidal. A conversation can save a life. (Image: News18 Creative)Do not leave the person alone. Help them to get support by not keeping his/her suicidal thoughts a secret. Ask for help from friends or other family members of suicidal person. (Image: News18 Creative)