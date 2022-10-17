English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsHealth

    In Pics | Warning signs of suicidal behaviour and how to help them

    Suicidal thought is not a mental illness in itself; often it’s a consequence of mental disorders, particularly major depression.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 17, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST
    Suicidal thought is not a mental illness in itself; often it’s a consequence of mental disorders, particularly major depression. While it’s easy to say that a depressed person should seek help, the fact is, people struggling with depression don’t find it easy to reach out for help or talk about themselves. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Suicidal thought is not a mental illness in itself; often it’s a consequence of mental disorders, particularly major depression. While it’s easy to say that a depressed person should seek help, the fact is, people struggling with depression don’t find it easy to reach out for help or talk about themselves. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Pay attention to these warning signs of mental health issues to identify someone who needs help. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Pay attention to these warning signs of mental health issues to identify someone who needs help. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Recognising suicidal behavior, reach to that person who is suicidal. A conversation can save a life. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Recognising suicidal behavior, reach to that person who is suicidal. A conversation can save a life. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Do not leave the person alone. Help them to get support by not keeping his/her suicidal thoughts a secret. Ask for help from friends or other family members of suicidal person. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Do not leave the person alone. Help them to get support by not keeping his/her suicidal thoughts a secret. Ask for help from friends or other family members of suicidal person. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Health #Slideshow #suicide #World News
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 04:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.