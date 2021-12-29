In pics | The Pandemic in Charts

The year began with the hope that the world may soon recover from the pandemic. As the year comes to a close, the Omicron threat looms over the world. Uncertainties are rearing their ugly head again. As the world drifts towards a year of known unknown, we take a look at how the pandemic played out in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)

The new variant Omicron has reached most of the countries in no time. Preliminary evidence suggests that Omicron is more infectious than Delta, the globally dominant variant at present. (Image: News18 Creative)

A Deadlier Year: Nearly two years into the pandemic, the coronavirus infected over 270 million people and caused over 5.4 million deaths across the globe. (Image: News18 Creative)

India vaccination trends as of December 22. (Image: News18 Creative)

Countries with the highest population of people vaccinated for COVID-19. (Image: News18 Creative)

Percentage of vaccinated population in selected countries. (Image: News18 Creative)

MAN VS VIRUS: More contagious variants of the virus present new challenges in the world’s fight against the pandemic. (Image: News18 Creative)

The rise and fall of variants: Over the course of the pandemic, the world has seen many variants of the coronavirus spread and fade away. (Image: News18 Creative)

The second wave of coronavirus took a toll on the livelihoods of many people, and many sectors showed signs of its impact. (Image: News18 Creative)

Domestic stock indices have witnessed a spike in volatility over the past few trading sessions. (Image: News18 Creative)

Omicron is believed to be much more contagious than Delta, now the predominant variant globally. As of 28 Dec, many states/UTs in India have imposed night curfews and restrictions as Omicron cases show signs of community transmission. (Image: News18 Creative)