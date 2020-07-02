App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Rising biomedical waste amid coronavirus pandemic poses a new challenge

With so many disposal items being used by hospitals and quarantine centres, plastic pollution is getting worse. A look at how it can prove to be a big problem.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the world fight Covid-19, we are staring at another challenge: the rising biomedical waste. With so many disposal items being used by hospitals, isolation and quarantine centres, and plastic pollution is getting worse. A look at how big the problem is, and the right disposal procedure to reduce the risk of infection from contaminated waste. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/7

What is biomedical waste? (Image: News18 Creative)
2/7

Types of biomedical wastes. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/7

Surge in bio-waste. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/7

A pandemic of plastic pollution | What are COVID-19 disposals made of. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/7

Sanitation workers at risk. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/7

Disposal of COVID-19 waste. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/7

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #biomedical waste #coronavirus #Health #plastic pollution #Slideshow #World News

