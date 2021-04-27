MARKET NEWS

In Pics | What are oxygen concentrators and how to choose the right one

With oxygen cylinders in short supply, the O2 concentrators has become one of the most sought after devices. Here's a guide on how to choose the right oxygen concentrators.

Moneycontrol News
April 27, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
With oxygen cylinders in short supply, the O2 concentrators has become one of the most sought after devices. Here's a guide on how to choose the right oxygen concentrators. (Image: News18 Creative)
How an oxygen concentrator works? (Image: News18 Creative)
The flow rate of an oxygen concentrator. (Image: News18 Creative)
There are two types of oxygen concentrators - Stationary and portable. (Image: News18 Creative)
Different size of oxygen concentrators. (Image: News18 Creative)
Prices of oxygen concentrators depending on type and size. (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Health #oxygen concentrators #oxygen cylinders #Slideshow
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.