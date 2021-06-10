In pics | Here's what you should eat before and after taking COVID-19 vaccine

The global tally for the coronavirus rose to 174.04 million on June 9, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths increased to 3,748,866. The vaccination process has started around the world. The cases in the US has declined as the number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 140.44 million, or 42.3 percent of the total population, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 242 Million on June 10. If you have jitters in getting your vaccine and haven't had yours yet, you may be wondering how to prepare for it. The main question arises what to eat or drink before or after your vaccination and what to avoid. There are a handful of eating strategies that simply make sense to best support your body's needs, both before and after you have the jab. (Image: AP)

Staying hydrated is one of the most important ways to maximise how you feel, both before and after your vaccination. According to the Institute of Medicine (IOM), women need 2.7 liters of total fluid per day (over 11 cups), and men need 3.7 liters (over 15 cups). If not plain water, mix it with with healthy add-ins like lemon, lime, fresh mint, sliced cucumber, fresh ginger, or slightly mashed bits of in-season fruit.

Avoid alcohol before and after your COVID-19 vaccination. According to the CDC, some people have minimal or no vaccine side effects, others may experience fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea. As per Health.com, even light alcohol consumption can trigger dehydration , which may intensify these side effects. Drinking alcohol has also been shown to stress the immune system. In a paper published in the journal Alcohol Research, researchers noted that there's been a long-observed relationship between excessive alcohol intake and a weakened immune response.

Resting helps your immune system work to its fullest potential. To improve your sleep quality before you get vaccinated, it is important to think about what you eat, especially for dinner. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that eating too little fibre like fruits, veggies, whole grains, pulses, nuts, and seeds and too much saturated fat and sugar fatty meat, dairy products, sweets can lead to more disturbed sleep. In contrast, a higher fibre intake leads to high-quality sleep. In order to allow food to properly digest try to give yourself about three hours between gap the time you finish eating and the time you go to sleep. As for beverages, be sure to cut off caffeine at least six hours before bedtime.

Eating a well-balanced meal before your appointment is very important. While fainting isn't listed as a common COVID-19 vaccine side effect, the CDC has received reports of people fainting after nearly all vaccines. But fainting can be due to anxiety or pain rather than the vaccine itself. Drinking a beverage and eating a snack before the vaccination process have been shown to sometimes prevent anxiety-related fainting, the CDC says.