In pics | Bubonic plague in China: Here's all you need to know

As the world grapples with coronavirus, Chinese city of Bayannur sounds alert on the bubonic plague. The suspected bubonic plague case was reported on July 4 by a hospital in Bayannur. The local health authority announced that the warning period will continue until the end of 2020. While it is unclear how the plague spread, the alert asks people to immediately report any sick or dead marmot (large and heavy rodents that resemble squirrels). Here’s all you need to know about the deadly disease that has killed tens of millions of people throughout the course of history. (Image: News18 Creative)