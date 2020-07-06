App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Bubonic plague in China: Here's all you need to know

The suspected bubonic plague case was reported on July 4 by a hospital in Chinese city of Bayannur. The local health authority announced that the warning period will continue until the end of 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the world grapples with coronavirus, Chinese city of Bayannur sounds alert on the bubonic plague. The suspected bubonic plague case was reported on July 4 by a hospital in Bayannur. The local health authority announced that the warning period will continue until the end of 2020. While it is unclear how the plague spread, the alert asks people to immediately report any sick or dead marmot (large and heavy rodents that resemble squirrels). Here’s all you need to know about the deadly disease that has killed tens of millions of people throughout the course of history. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/9

Two cases of bubonic plagues confirmed in Bayannur, Mongolia. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/9

How common is the plague? (Image: News18 Creative)
3/9

Plague cases by country, 2013-2018. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/9

What is bubonic plague? (Image: News18 Creative)
5/9

How does it spread? (Image: News18 Creative)
6/9

How does it spread? (Image: News18 Creative)
7/9

Can people still die from the plague? (Image: News18 Creative)
8/9

Three major bubonic plague outbreaks. (Image: News18 Creative)
9/9

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #bubonic plague #China #Health #Slideshow #WHO #World News

