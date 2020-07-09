App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | All you need to know about the airborne spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus could be airborne, which means it can stay in the air for many hours thus increasing the risk of transmission.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mounting scientific evidence suggests that coronavirus could be airborne, which means it can stay in the air for many hours thus increasing the risk of transmission. In such scenario, face covers are our best defence against COVID-19. So, what you should do now. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/8

Mounting scientific evidence suggests that coronavirus could be airborne, which means it can stay in the air for many hours thus increasing the risk of transmission. In such scenario, face covers are our best defence against COVID-19. So, what you should do now. (Image: News18 Creative)

Aerosols | A suspension of fine solid particles or liquid droplets in air or a gas. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/8

Aerosols | A suspension of fine solid particles or liquid droplets in air or a gas. (Image: News18 Creative)

What’s going on? (Image: News18 Creative)
3/8

What’s going on? (Image: News18 Creative)

How small is coronavirus? (Image: News18 Creative)
4/8

How small is coronavirus? (Image: News18 Creative)

How aerosols cause infection? (Image: News18 Creative)
5/8

How aerosols cause infection? (Image: News18 Creative)

How aerosols cause infection? (Image: News18 Creative)
6/8

How aerosols cause infection? (Image: News18 Creative)

How far can aerosols travel? (Image: News18 Creative)
7/8

How far can aerosols travel? (Image: News18 Creative)

How to minimise the risk? (Image: News18 Creative)
8/8

How to minimise the risk? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jul 9, 2020 05:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.