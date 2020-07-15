App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | A look at some of the medicines used to treat coronavirus

In absence of dedicated medicines for COVID-19, many drugs, which were developed for other indications, are showing promising results.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In absence of dedicated medicines for COVID-19, many drugs, which were developed for other indications, are showing promising results. Take a look at some of the repurposed drugs being used to treat coronavirus that otherwise indicated for other ailments. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/6

In absence of dedicated medicines for COVID-19, many drugs, which were developed for other indications, are showing promising results. Take a look at some of the repurposed drugs being used to treat coronavirus that otherwise indicated for other ailments. (Image: News18 Creative)

Favipiravir | Developed and manufactured by Toyama Chemical for influenza treatment. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/6

Favipiravir | Developed and manufactured by Toyama Chemical for influenza treatment. (Image: News18 Creative)

Remdesivir | Developed by the American biopharmaceutical company for treating Ebola. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/6

Remdesivir | Developed by the American biopharmaceutical company for treating Ebola. (Image: News18 Creative)

Oseltamivir | Discovered by Gilead Sciences and developed and marketed by Roche to treat and prevent influenza A and influenza B. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/6

Oseltamivir | Discovered by Gilead Sciences and developed and marketed by Roche to treat and prevent influenza A and influenza B. (Image: News18 Creative)

Dexamethasone | A low strength corticosteroid, Dexamethasone was first made in 1957 by Philip Showalter Hench and was approved for medical use in 1961. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/6

Dexamethasone | A low strength corticosteroid, Dexamethasone was first made in 1957 by Philip Showalter Hench and was approved for medical use in 1961. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tocilizumab | An immunosuppressive drug developed by Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Japan in 1997 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/6

Tocilizumab | An immunosuppressive drug developed by Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Japan in 1997 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jul 15, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #repurposed drugs #Slideshow #World News

