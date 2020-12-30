How much plastic are you eating every day? Take a look...

Lego bricks weighing a total of 22 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in one month, are displayed on top of pieces of sushi rice in this illustration in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters)

Plastic cards weighing 7 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in ten days, are displayed inside a tuna salad sandwich with a cup of milk in this illustration in Tokyo, Japan.(Image: Reuters)

A plastic safety helmet weighing 248 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in one year, is displayed on a dish in this illustration in Tokyo. (Image: Reuters)

Various plastic goods weighing 3.15 kg, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in ten years, are displayed on a table in this illustration in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters)

Plastic toy beads weighing a total of 125 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in 6 months, are displayed inside a cereal bowl filled with milk in this illustration in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters)

A face shield and a pair of plastic goggles used to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, weighing 151 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in eight months, are displayed on top of a chopping board in this illustration taken in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: Reuters)

Plastic ropes and plastic pipes weighing 510 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in two years, are displayed on a table in this illustration taken in Tokyo, Japan, on November 12. (Image: Reuters)

Pieces of plastic straws weighing 0.7 grams, which is the equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in one day, are displayed on a spoon in this illustration in Tokyo, Japan, on November 12. (Image: Reuters)