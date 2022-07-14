First suspected monkeypox case reported in Kerala; here’s all you should know about the outbreak

Moneycontrol News

Monkeypox cases continue to be reported in several countries. As Kerala reports India’s first suspected monkeypox case, here’s all you should know about the outbreak. (Image: News18 Creative)Monkeypox is a rare disease, similar to smallpox, caused by the monkeypox virus. It primarily occurs in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions. (Image: News18 Creative)First discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘monkeypox’. (Image: News18 Creative)In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. Typically, up to a tenth of persons ill with monkeypox may die, with most deaths occurring in younger age groups. (Image: News18 Creative)It affects the face (in 95 percent of cases), and palms of the hands and soles of the feet (75 percent). (Image: News18 Creative)As of July 4, 2022, over 6,027 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox and 3 deaths were reported from 59 countries. (Image: News18 Creative)How can you prevent the disease? Thoroughly cook all foods containing animal meat or parts before eating. Isolate infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection. (Image: News18 Creative)