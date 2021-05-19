MARKET NEWS

Explained | What are coronavirus tests used for early identification of severe forms of COVID-19?

Your guide to COVID-19 tests being used for early identification of severe forms of the disease.

May 19, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
Your guide to COVID-19 blood tests. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
D-Dimer blood test: To identify thrombotic activity (formation of blood clots inside blood vessels). (Image: NEWS18 creative)
C-Reactive Protein: To help detect the presence of inflammation or an infection. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Procalcitonin: To assess the risk of bacterial co-infection. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Ferritin: To assess intracellular iron storage. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Interleukin-6: To identify rapid disease progression. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
HRCT (Chest Scan): Confirmation of COVID-19 infection. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Your guide to COVID-19 blood tests. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #gallery #Health #Slideshow #vaccine #World News
first published: May 19, 2021 02:32 pm

