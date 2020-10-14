172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|health-trends|delhi-air-quality-continues-to-worsen-authority-announce-measures-to-curb-air-pollution-5962441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 04:45 PM IST

Delhi air quality continues to worsen, authorities announce measures to curb air pollution

As Delhi and its satellite areas stares at another winter with bad air quality, the Delhi government, in collaboration with the Pusa Institute of Technology, is working on a technique which converts agricultural waste into compost and provides an option for farmers to dispose of the crop remains without burning it

Moneycontrol News
Air quality in New Delhi hit an eight-month low, just a notch shy of the very poor category on October 13, due to calm winds and low temperature that allowed accumulation of pollutants. Stubble burning in the neighbouring states been the major reason behind the air pollution in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Commuters drive under heavy smog near Akshardham temple in New Delhi. (Image: News18)

As Delhi and its satellite areas stare at another winter with bad air quality, the Delhi government, in collaboration with the Pusa Institute of Technology, is working on a technique which converts agricultural waste into compost and provides an option for farmers to dispose of the crop remains without burning it. (Image: AP)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai kick-start sprinkling of a bio-decomposer solution, prepared by Pusa Research Institute, at Hiranki Village in Narela. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

A farmer sprays bio-decomposer, which converts agricultural waste into compost, in his field after harvesting in New Delhi on October 13. (Image: AP)

The solution will convert stubble into compost and help in doing away with the practice of burning it. (Image: AP)

With Delhi-NCR bracing for months of poor air quality, experts have warned that high levels of air pollution can aggravate the COVID-19 pandemic

A worker from the Pusa Institute of Technology sprays bio-decomposer which converts agricultural waste into compost after harvesting in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Authorities in New Delhi launched an anti-pollution campaign in an attempt to curb pollution levels ahead of winter when the national capital is covered in toxic haze. An Indian worker demonstrates an anti-smog gun to control dust at the construction site of the Integrated Exhibition cum Convention Centre (IECC) in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 04:45 pm

#Current Affairs #India

