COVID-19 | Tips to make the most out of your face mask

Moneycontrol News

Wash your hands before wearing a mask. (Image: News18 Creative)Don’t use the mask with respiratory valves. It won’t help in protecting others and you. (Image: News18 Creative)Mask should cover your face from the bridge of the nose to under your chin. (Image: News18 Creative)Pick a mask that comes with in-built, bendable metal strips that you can mold at the bridge of your nose. (Image: News18 Creative)Cotton masks are more breathable and cause less irritation. (Image: News18 Creative)Wash your fabric mask with soap and water. Don’t use detergent and bleach to clean it. (Image: News18 Creative)