COVID-19 | Here’s how you can recover from mild coronavirus at home

Monitor your health carefully and look out for the COVID-19 symptoms. (Image: News18 Creative)

If you see COVID symptoms, isolate yourself immediately in a well-ventilated room, without waiting to get tested. (Image: News18 Creative)

Get yourself a pulse oximeter. Do the ‘six-minute walk test’ – note down your oxygen level, walk for six minutes and check again. (Image: News18 Creative)

You will be okay after 10 days of the onset of symptoms if you have not had fever for the last three days. Even then, you may have to isolate at home and self-monitor for seven more days. (Image: News18 Creative)

Exercise regularly to improve breathing and to build strength. Take adequate rest and nutritious meals. (Image: News18 Creative)

Confining COVID-19 positive persons at home till they test negative or have no symptoms for 14 days. (Image: News18 Creative)

Immune-compromised patients including transplant recipients, cancer patients, those with HIV – cannot isolate at home. (Image: News18 Creative)