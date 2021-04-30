COVID-19 and physical activity | Why exercise is an important part of recovery after a bout of infection

Exercise is an important part of recovery after a bout of COVID-19. Exercise helps to increase muscle strength, reduce breathlessness, and improve fitness, balance, and coordination. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here are some rules to follow for exercising. (Image: News18 Creative)

There are various types of exercises such as stretching exercises, aerobic conditioning and resistance training. Let’s take a look at some of them. (Image: News18 Creative)

Cooldown exercises should last approximately 5 minutes, breathing should be back to normal by the end of the session. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here are some breathing exercises. (Image: News18 Creative)