Coronavirus pandemic shopping list: Gadgets, products crucial in times of COVID-19

Infrared Thermometer | The non-contact thermometer measures the temperature of a person from a distance.

Automatic Sanitizer Spray | The electric sanitizers ensure minimum contact with the surface and automatically spray sanitizer on a person’s hand.

UV Light Lamp | UV light lamps could be used to disinfect rooms without any hassles.

Vegetable and Fruit Disinfectants | The device uses ozone technology to remove bacteria, viruses or germs from the surface of fruits and vegetables.