Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Can you catch COVID-19 a second time? Here's all you need to know about reinfection cases

In the wake of the first confirmed COVID-19 reinfection death, we take a look at confirmed COVID-19 reinfection cases and what you should know about our immune response to the virus.

COVID-19 reinfections are a cause for concern for scientists who, for a long time, believed that people infected with a novel coronavirus develop immunity for future infections. In the wake of first confirmed COVID-19 reinfection death, a look at confirmed COVID-19 reinfection cases and what we should know about the virus our immune response. (Image: News18 Creative)

Some of the confirmed cases of reinfection. (Image: News18 Creative)

Reinfection cases in India. (Image: News18 Creative)

Reinfection or reactivation? (Image: News18 Creative)

First reinfection death. (Image: News18 Creative)

Evidence of reinfection. (Image: News18 Creative)

How serious is a second infection? (Image: News18 Creative)

Novel coronavirus and immune response. Answers to some frequently asked questions. (Image: News18 Creative)

Does immunity protect an individual from coronavirus on reinfection? (Image: News18 Creative)

Do we need a vaccine for each COVID-19 strain? (Image: News18 Creative)

Is herd immunity effective against coronavirus? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 02:47 pm

