Awareness Wheels Set In Motion As Sanjeevani Gaadis Kick-off for Villages in Indore, Amritsar, Dakshin Kannada & Nashik

Sanjeevani Gaadi being flagged off in Nashik that’ll spread awareness in 13 districts.

Getting ready to flag off the Sanjeevani Gaadi from the Residency Kothi in Indore with our guests, including Mr. Abhilash Pillai from Apollo Hospitals, Mr. Pravin Jaidya, District Vaccination Officer, and Mr. Ajay Juneja from Federal Bank.

The Sanjeevani Gaadi, which will spread awareness and information about COVID-19 vaccination to about 100 villages, is ready for launch at Residency Kothi in Indore.

Harinarayan Chaari Mishra, IG Police, Indore, flags off the Sanjeevani Gaadi, as other assembled guests and dignitaries look on.

Dr. Baljeet Kaur Waan - (MBBS & MD) and Mr Aditya Bissa - AeVP and Area Head, Jalandhar Cluster, Federal Bank Ltd. in front of the DC Residence, Amritsar.

Some of Dakshin Kannada’s top administrators and social activists gather for the launch of the Sanjeevani Gaadi from the District Collector Office in Mangalore.

Applause rings out, as we finally launch the Sanjeevani Gaadi at the District Collector Office in Mangalore.

