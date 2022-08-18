In Pics: All you need to know about BCG vaccine against COVID-19

A recent study has found that the BCG TB vaccine can protect people against SARS-CoV-2 and lots of other pathogens. A look at things to know about it. (Image: News18 Creative)

BCG stands for bacilli Calmette-Guerin. It is more than 100 years old and the vaccine was originally developed to protect against tuberculosis. (Image: News18 Creative)

Randomized clinical trials and epidemiology studies have shown that the vaccine protects humans from a multitude of infections, including upper respiratory tract infections, leprosy, malaria, viral and bacterial infections. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the intracellular pathogen that causes TB, was discovered by Robert Koch in 1882. The BCG vaccine was first administered to a human in 1921. It was given to an infant by Benjamin Weill-Halle, at the Charite Hospital, Paris. (Image: News18 Creative)

Since its introduction in 1921, it has been the most widely administered vaccine in the history of medicine. Considered to be extremely safe, the vaccine is on the World Health Organization’s 'List of Essential Medicines'. (Image: News18 Creative)

According to a study conducted by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), the BCG vaccine protected people with Type 1 diabetes from COVID-19. The study was published in the journal 'Cell Reports Medicine'. (Image: News18 Creative)