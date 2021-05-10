A quick guide to Mucormycosis — the life-threatening fungal infection in COVID-19 patients

As a deadly second wave of COVID-19 continues to ravage India, cases of mucormycosis, a rare and life-threatening infection, are being reported among COVID-19 patients and survivors. (Image: News18 Creative)

Colloquially termed black fungus, the infection, if left untreated can lead to blindness and even death. (Image: News18 Creative)

It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised patients, such as those with cancer or HIV/AIDS. (Image: News18 Creative)

Patients suffering from the fungal infection typically have symptoms such as stuffy and bleeding nose; swelling of and pain in the eye; drooping of eyelids, and blurred vision and finally loss of vision. There could be black patches of skin around the nose. (Image: News18 Creative)