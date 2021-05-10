MARKET NEWS

A quick guide to Mucormycosis — the life-threatening fungal infection in COVID-19 patients

Mucormycosis, a life-threatening infection colloquially termed black fungus, is being reported among COVID-19 patients and survivors in India. If left untreated, this can result in blindness and even death.

Moneycontrol News
May 10, 2021
As a deadly second wave of COVID-19 continues to ravage India, cases of mucormycosis, a rare life-threatening infection are being reported among COVID-19 patients. (Image: News18 Creative)
A life-threatening infection known as mucormycosis (colloquially as black fungus) which, if untreated, results in blindness followed by death. (Image: News18 Creative)
It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised patients, such as those with cancer or HIV/AIDS. (Image: News18 Creative)
Patients suffering from the fungal infection typically have symptoms of stuffy and bleeding nose; swelling of and pain in the eye; drooping of eyelids; and blurred and finally loss of vision. There could be black patches of skin around the nose. (Image: News18 Creative)
A quick guide of Dos and Don’ts to prevent black fungus. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
first published: May 10, 2021 05:07 pm

