MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsHealth

A look at how COVID-19 smell loss is leading to culinary experimentation

Food items with bright colours, contrasting textures and geometric shapes are the focus of these recipes, drawing on senses that preclude smell and taste. Take a look at some interesting innovations in the kitchen.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
As COVID-related anosmia affects more and more people across the world, it is also spurring innovation in the kitchen. Home cooks who can’t smell now have an influx of new recipes to choose from. Foods with bright colors, contrasting textures and geometric shapes are the focus of these recipes, drawing on senses that preclude smell and taste. Here’s to help you understamd how COVID-19 smell loss is leading to culinary experimentation. (Image: News18 Creative)
As COVID-related anosmia affects more and more people across the world, it is also spurring innovation in the kitchen. Home cooks who can’t smell now have an influx of new recipes to choose from. Foods with bright colours, contrasting textures and geometric shapes are the focus of these recipes, drawing on senses that preclude smell and taste. This will help you understand how COVID-19 smell loss is leading to culinary experimentation. (Image: News18 Creative)
This is what some foods seem to people with smell loss or distorted smell and taste – common COVID-related symptoms. (Image: News18 Creative)
This is what some foods seem to people with smell loss or distorted smell and taste, common COVID-related symptoms. (Image: News18 Creative)
Cookbooks and online recipes aimed at those with compromised senses are becoming increasingly available. (Image: News18 Creative)
Cookbooks and online recipes aimed at those with compromised senses are becoming increasingly available. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s the recipe of Shorshe Begun (Aubergines) cooked with mustard, green chili and yoghurt curry. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here’s the recipe of Shorshe Begun (Aubergines) cooked with mustard, green chili and yoghurt curry. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 29, 2021 08:40 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.