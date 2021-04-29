A look at how COVID-19 smell loss is leading to culinary experimentation

As COVID-related anosmia affects more and more people across the world, it is also spurring innovation in the kitchen. Home cooks who can’t smell now have an influx of new recipes to choose from. Foods with bright colours, contrasting textures and geometric shapes are the focus of these recipes, drawing on senses that preclude smell and taste. This will help you understand how COVID-19 smell loss is leading to culinary experimentation. (Image: News18 Creative)