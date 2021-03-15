1st COVID-19 death in New York City: Emotional tribute on Brooklyn Bridge to mark anniversary

New York, the US city most bereaved by the coronavirus, paid a moving tribute on Sunday to its 30,258 dead, one year after the start of the pandemic. On March 14, 2020, New York City recorded its first death from the coronavirus, and in one year, that toll skyrocketed to over 30,000 lives lost -- more than 10 times the number of people killed on September 11, 2001. (Image: AFP)

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks as images of COVID-19 Victims are projected over the Brooklyn bridge as the city commemorates a COVID-19 Day of Remembrance in Brooklyn, New York on March 14, 2021. (Image: AFP)

The virtual ceremony began with a short recital by the New York Philharmonic, in front of lit candles on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge on a chilly and windy night. (Image: AFP)

Large black and white photos of the victims were projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge on March 14, 2021 in New York City. (Image: AFP)

There were speeches by religious leaders, a young poet and a performance by Hezekiah Walker, pastor of the Love Fellowship Tabernacle Church and popular gospel artist, accompanied by The Love Fellowship Choir. (Image: AFP)

"More New Yorkers lost than in World War Two, Vietnam, Hurricane Sandy and 9/11 put together. Every family touched in some way, and for so many families a pain, a pain that is raw," Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a live virtual ceremony, after calling for a moment of silence to honor the victims. (Image: AFP)

The Democratic mayor also heralded the "health care heroes" who "saved lives," sometimes at their own expense. (Image: AFP)

He also called on New Yorkers to remember the good times. "No matter what happens, no one can take away the dances you've already danced," he said, speaking in Spanish as he quoted Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in a city where a third of immigrants are of Latin origin. (Image: AFP)

On March 14, the first two fatalities in the New York state occurred. An 82-year-old woman in Brooklyn with pre-existing emphysema died in the hospital. A 65-year-old person with other significant health problems who had not previously been tested for COVID-19 died at their home in Suffern, Rockland County. It was also announced that three people in Erie County tested positive for COVID-19. Orange County, Dutchess County and Ulster County closed down all their schools. (Image: AFP)