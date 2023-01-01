 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

Happy New Year: Spectacular fireworks mark the beginning of 2023

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 01, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

New Year 2023: From Sydney to Cairo, a look at how the world celebrated fresh beginnings.

A stunning view of the Sydney Harbour bridge. (Image credit: Reuters)

Sydney, the world's New Year's Eve capital, hosts a grand fireworks display over the Sydney Harbour bridge. (Image credit: AFP) Fireworks explode around the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in central London. (Image credit: AFP) Spectators record the scenes at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. (Image credit: AFP) Fireworks explode over the iconic Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. (Image credit: AFP)
Fireworks explode over statues of the traditional large puppet figures called "Ondel-ondel" in Jakarta. (Image credit: Reuters) Fireworks explode over the Nile River in Cairo. (Image credit: Reuters) The view of Burj Khalifa in Dubai on New Year's Day. (Image credit: Reuters) A view of the grand New Year celebrations in Côte d’Ivoire. (Image credit: AFP)
Fireworks light up the sky over Rizal Park in Manila. (Image credit: AFP)