    Happy New Year: Spectacular fireworks mark the beginning of 2023

    New Year 2023: From Sydney to Cairo, a look at how the world celebrated fresh beginnings.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 01, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
    Sydney
    Sydney, the world's New Year's Eve capital, hosts a grand fireworks display over the Sydney Harbour bridge. (Image credit: AFP)
    Fireworks explode around the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in central London just after midnight on January 1, 2023.
    Fireworks explode around the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in central London. (Image credit: AFP)
    A spectator holds a smartphone as fireworks explode next to the Arc de Triomphe, at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees during New Year celebrations in Paris, early on January 1, 2023.
    Spectators record the scenes at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. (Image credit: AFP)
    Fireworks explode over Berlin's landmark the Brandenburg Gate during a New Year's light and music show before midnight to welcome the year 2023, on December 31, 2022. The world's eight billion people have begun ushering in 2023 and bidding farewell to a turbulent 12 months marked by war in Europe, stinging price rises, Lionel Messi's World Cup glory and the deaths of Queen Elizabeth, Pele and former pope Benedict. Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP
    Fireworks explode over the iconic Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. (Image credit: AFP)
    Fireworks explode over statues of the traditional large puppet figures called "Ondel-ondel", during the New Year celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA.
    Fireworks explode over statues of the traditional large puppet figures called "Ondel-ondel" in Jakarta. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Fireworks explode over the Nile River during the New Year celebrations, in Cairo, Egypt, January 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
    Fireworks explode over the Nile River in Cairo. (Image credit: Reuters)
    The Burj Khalifa in Dubai
    The view of Burj Khalifa in Dubai on New Year's Day. (Image credit: Reuters)
    A
    A view of the grand New Year celebrations in Côte d’Ivoire. (Image credit: AFP)
    Fireworks light up the sky over Rizal Park in Manila to celebrate during New Year celebrations on January 1, 2023.
    Fireworks light up the sky over Rizal Park in Manila. (Image credit: AFP)
