Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record

People are seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.Oranges affected by drought in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.An angler is seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.People play cards at a subway station to keep cool and avoid scorching outdoor temperatures in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.An aerial photo shows the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.