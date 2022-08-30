 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record

Aug 30, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST

A blistering heatwave has engulfed southern China in the country's hottest summer on record and subsumed half its land in drought.

People are seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.

People are seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing. Oranges affected by drought in China's southwestern city of Chongqing. An angler is seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing. People play cards at a subway station to keep cool and avoid scorching outdoor temperatures in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
An aerial photo shows the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
