Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record

A blistering heatwave has engulfed southern China in the country's hottest summer on record and subsumed half its land in drought.
People are seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
Oranges affected by drought in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
An angler is seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
People play cards at a subway station to keep cool and avoid scorching outdoor temperatures in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
An aerial photo shows the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.