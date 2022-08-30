English
    Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record

    A blistering heatwave has engulfed southern China in the country's hottest summer on record and subsumed half its land in drought.

    August 30, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST
    People are seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
    People are seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
    Oranges affected by drought in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
    Oranges affected by drought in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
    An angler is seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
    An angler is seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
    People play cards at a subway station to keep cool and avoid scorching outdoor temperatures in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
    People play cards at a subway station to keep cool and avoid scorching outdoor temperatures in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
    An aerial photo shows the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
    An aerial photo shows the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing.
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 09:15 pm
