In pics: Golden Temple lights up for Guru Nanak Jayanti

A Sikh devotee light candles at the illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism, in Amritsar, on Tuesday.Devotees watch fireworks explode over the illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism, in Amritsar, on Tuesday.Devotees sit in front of the illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, in Amritsar on Tuesday.A Sikh volunteer stands guard in front of the illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, in Amritsar on Tuesday.Sikh priest Balwinder Singh (C) sits behind the Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy book) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday.Sikh priest Balwinder Singh (C) sits behind the Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy book) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday.