Gold-plated bathtubs and infinity pool! This Vietnamese hotel is a stuff of fantasy

Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel in Vietnam is considered the world's first 24 carat gold-plated hotel. It took 11 years to build it. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 The newly inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam features gold-plated exteriors and interiors. The hotel was thrown open after the Vietnamese government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Image: Reuters) 2/10 A look at the golden entry gate. Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel is considered as world's first 24 carat gold plated hotel and it took 11 years to build it. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 The gold lounge area where an employee waits to greet the guest. (Image : Reuters) 4/10 The hotel is located at the Giang Vo Lake, in the centre of the Vietnamese capital. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 The hotel has 24-storeys with 400 rooms. It is owned by Hoa Binh Goup and will operate under the American Wyndham Hotels brand. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 To enjoy this luxurious stay, the per night room charge is $250. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Right from the bathtub, toilet, basin, infinity pool on the roof, the hotel is all gold-plated. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 The view of the roof top gold-plated infinity pool. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 The guests can also shower at the infinity pool which gives an excellent view of the city from the top. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Nguyen Huu Duong, the chairman of the Hoa Binh group that owns the hotel said if there was no COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel would likely be fully booked with international guests. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 4, 2020 05:34 pm