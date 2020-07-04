App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold-plated bathtubs and infinity pool! This Vietnamese hotel is a stuff of fantasy

Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel in Vietnam is considered the world's first 24 carat gold-plated hotel. It took 11 years to build it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The newly inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam features gold-plated exteriors and interiors. The hotel was thrown open after the Vietnamese government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Image: Reuters)
1/10

The newly inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam features gold-plated exteriors and interiors. The hotel was thrown open after the Vietnamese government eased a nationwide lockdown following the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Image: Reuters)

This is world's first 24 carat gold plated hotel.
2/10

A look at the golden entry gate. Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel is considered as world's first 24 carat gold plated hotel and it took 11 years to build it. (Image: Reuters)

The gold lounge area where an employee waits to greet the guest. (Image : Reuters)
3/10

The gold lounge area where an employee waits to greet the guest. (Image : Reuters)

The golden stairways
4/10

The hotel is located at the Giang Vo Lake, in the centre of the Vietnamese capital. (Image: Reuters)

The hotel has 24-storeys with 400 rooms. It is owned by Hoa Binh Goup and will operate under the American Wyndham Hotels brand. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

The hotel has 24-storeys with 400 rooms. It is owned by Hoa Binh Goup and will operate under the American Wyndham Hotels brand. (Image: Reuters)

To enjoy this luxurious stay, the per night room charge is $250. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

To enjoy this luxurious stay, the per night room charge is $250. (Image: Reuters)

Right from the bathtub, toilet, basin, infinity pool on the roof, the hotel is all gold-plated. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Right from the bathtub, toilet, basin, infinity pool on the roof, the hotel is all gold-plated. (Image: Reuters)

The view of the roof top gold-plated infinity pool. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

The view of the roof top gold-plated infinity pool. (Image: Reuters)

The guests can also shower at the infinity pool which gives an excellent view of the city from the top. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

The guests can also shower at the infinity pool which gives an excellent view of the city from the top. (Image: Reuters)

Nguyen Huu Duong, the chairman of the Hoa Binh group that owns the hotel said if there was no COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel would likely be fully booked with international guests. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Nguyen Huu Duong, the chairman of the Hoa Binh group that owns the hotel said if there was no COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel would likely be fully booked with international guests. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jul 4, 2020 05:34 pm

tags #Slideshow #trends #world

