Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Best food to serve at lunch

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Best food to serve at lunch

Festivities are incomplete without delicious, lip-smacking dishes! Take a look at some of the best dishes you can serve on your lunch platter to satiate your soul, this Ganesh Chaturthi

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST
Puran Poli: This Marathi “sweet roti” is a staple in every festive lunch! Prepared from chana dal and jaggery, this flatbread is sure to sweeten your taste buds
Gujarati Kadhi: The sweet and sour, tangy-tasting kadhi is a must-have in your lunch. Made with gram flour, coriander, and jaggery, this kadhi is best served with roti.
Vaatli Daal: Often served on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, this traditional spicy Marathi dish is prepared using chana dal, mustard, chilly, and is served as a sumptuous snack.
Bhajiye: Move over bhajiye as just a tea-time snack! This crispy side preparation, made using onions, gourd, and besan is best served with fresh coriander chutney
Batata Bhaji: These scrumptious, quick, and easy to cook potatoes will add the much-needed spice, flavor, zest, and color to your special festive thaali
Tags: #Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 #Slideshow
first published: Sep 10, 2021 01:17 pm

