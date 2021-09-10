Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Best food to serve at lunch

Puran Poli: This Marathi “sweet roti” is a staple in every festive lunch! Prepared from chana dal and jaggery, this flatbread is sure to sweeten your taste buds

Gujarati Kadhi: The sweet and sour, tangy-tasting kadhi is a must-have in your lunch. Made with gram flour, coriander, and jaggery, this kadhi is best served with roti.

Vaatli Daal: Often served on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, this traditional spicy Marathi dish is prepared using chana dal, mustard, chilly, and is served as a sumptuous snack.

Bhajiye: Move over bhajiye as just a tea-time snack! This crispy side preparation, made using onions, gourd, and besan is best served with fresh coriander chutney