In Pics l The most followed athletes on Instagram; Kohli at 4

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo emerges as the most followed athlete on social media platform Instagram. India's Virat Kohli bags the forth spot. Take a look at the top 10 most followed athletes on Instagram, as per data by Axios.

10. Sergio Ramos | The real madrid skipper has 43.9 million followers on Instagram (Image Source: Firstpost)

9. James Rodriguez | The Columbian footballer most known as an attacking midfielder has 46.5 million followers on Instagram (Image Source: File Image)

8. Marcelo | Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior, known as Marcelo, hailing from Brazil, has 46.7 million followers on Instagram (Image Source: Twitter)

7. Zlatan Ibrahimović | This Swedish professional footballer who plays as a striker for Serie A club Milan, boasts 47.1 million followers on Instagram (Image: Reuters)

6. Kylian Mbappe | Hailing from France, this footballer who plays forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the French National Team has 50.2 million followers on Instagram (Image: Reuters

5. Lebron James | This Basketball legend best known for his contribution to the Los Angeles Lakers boasts 82.7 million followers on Instagram. (File Image)

4. Virat Kohli | Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli boasts nearly 111.2 million followers on Instagram (File Image)

3. Neymar Jr. |This Brazilian footballer who plays for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil National Team boasts 149.8 million followers on Instagram (Image: Reuters)

2. Lionel Messi | This Argentine footballer who captains both FC Barcelona and the Argentine National Football team has 198.9 million followers on Instagram (File Image)