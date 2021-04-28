MARKET NEWS

In Pics l The most followed athletes on Instagram; Kohli at 4

Take a look at the top 10 most followed athletes on Instagram, as per data by Axios.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 11:29 PM IST
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo emerges as the most followed athlete on social media platform Instagram. India's Virat Kohli bags the forth spot. Take a look at the top 10 most followed athletes on Instagram, as per data by Axios.
Take a look at the top 10 most followed athletes on Instagram, as per data by Axios.
10. Sergio Ramos | The real madrid skipper has 43.9 million followers on Instagram (Image Source: Firstpost)
9. James Rodriguez | The columbian footballer most known as an attacking midfielder has 46.5 million followers on Instagram (Image Source: File Image)
8. Marcelo Vieira Jr. | Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior, known as Marcelo hailing from Brazil, has 46.7 million followers on Instagram (Image Source: Twitter)
7 Zlatan Ibrahimović | This Swedish professional footballer who plays as a striker for Serie A club Milan, boasts 47.1 million followers on Instagram (Image: Reuters)
6. Kylian Mbappe | Hailing from France, this footballer who plays forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the French National Team has 50.2 million followers on Instagram (Image: Reuters)
5. Lebron James | This Basketball legend best known for his contribution to the Los Angeles Lakers boasts 82.7 million followers on Instagram. (File Image)
Among the modern Indian captains in the new century, none has captained a Test team for as many years (7) as Virat Kohli has.
4. Virat Kohli | Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli boasts nearly 111.2 million followers on Instagram (File Image)
3. Neymar Jr. |This brazilian footballer who plays for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil National Team boasts 149.8 million followers on Instagram (Image: Reuters)
2. Lionel Messi | This Argentine footballer who captains both FC Barcelona and the Argentine National Football team has 198.9 million followers on Instagram (File Image)
1. Cristiano Ronaldo | This Portuguese footballer who plays as a foward for Juventus and captains the Portugal National Football team boasts the highest number of followers on Instagram with 278.9 million followers (FIle Image)
TAGS: #athletes #Instagram #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Apr 28, 2021 11:24 pm

