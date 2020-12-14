From COVID-19 to natural disasters to protests, here are the pictures of the year from Asia

Residents push baby strollers full of belongings they retrieved from their damaged homes at their village damaged by Typhoon Vamco in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, on November 17, 2020. (Image: AP)

People watch as Taal Volcano erupts in Tagaytay, Cavite province, outside Manila, Philippines, on January 12, 2020. (Image: AP)

A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal under quarantine in Hong Kong on February 5, 2020. (Image: AP)

People clap from balconies in show of appreciation to health care workers at a Chawl in Mumbai, India, on March 22, 2020.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A worker disinfects an area for processing passengers arriving from outside China at the train station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on March 29, 2020. (Image: AP)

Army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea, on March 4, 2020. (Image: AP)

A civic worker sprays disinfectant on beds at a special temporary hospital facility for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, India, on April 10, 2020. (Image: AP)

Applicants sit for the written examination while maintaining social distancing as precaution against the coronavirus during an insurance planner qualification exam in Seoul, South Korea, on April 25, 2020. (Image: AP)

A young Nepalese girl is sprayed with disinfectants as she arrives to get free food distributed by social workers during lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 3, 2020. (Image: AP)

Barrel of a gun belonging to an Indian paramilitary soldier is seen between partially closed doors of an armored vehicle as they drive towards the site of an operation in Awantipora area, south of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, on May 6, 2020. (Image: AP)

Wearing latex gloves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, bride Elma Diyani, right, and groom Octavianus Kristianto exchange rings during their wedding ceremony at the local Religious Affairs Office in Pamulang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

A teacher and students, wearing hats designed for space keeper, practice social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at Ban Pa Muad School in Chiang Mai, north of Thailand, on July 3, 2020. (Image: AP)

Staff members wearing face masks demonstrate safety measures to the media as the massage spa plans for reopening in Hong Kong on September 17, 2020. (Image: AP)

A woman wearing white protective gear, foreground, mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation site in Gauhati, India, on September 10, 2020. (Image: AP)

A female wild elephant is covered with lime and salt before it is buried in Rani reserve forest, on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on September 26, 2020. (Image: AP)

Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo on September 16, 2020 after Abe and his Cabinet resigned. (Image: AP)

A man is rescued from the debris after a four-story residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, India, on September 21, 2020. A four-story residential building that was due for repairs has collapsed in central India. (Image: AP)

Pro-democracy activists wave mobile phones with lights during a demonstration at Kaset intersection, suburbs of Bangkok, Thailand, on October 19, 2020. (Image: AP)

Protesters add a bicycle to a burning metro station during a rally, opposing a new law they say will cripple labor rights and harm the environment, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 8, 2020. (Image: AP)

A woman reacts as police detain activists protesting against gang rape and killing of a woman in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh during a protest in New Delhi, India, on October 1, 2020. (Image: AP)