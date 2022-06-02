Former footballers purchase land in Sports Metaverse; here's a look at some big virtual land deals

Moneycontrol News

Former English football players Shaun Wright Phillips and Jordan Stewart have purchased land in the Sports Metaverse, a digital world devoted entirely to sports. Philips will use his land for events and to display his NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are financial securities consisting of digital data.(Illustration by Suneesh K.)Popular NFT-based blockchain game Axie Infinity recently sold Genesis land plot for 550 ETH on its platform, which amounts to around $2.3 million in November 2021. Earlier, almost $1.5 million were dished out for nine plots in Axie Infinity in February, making it the biggest NFT transaction at that time. (Representative Image)In November 2021, the Metaverse group, a subsidiary of Tokens.com, also purchased land on Decentraland, another blockchain platform for about 618,000 MANA, or about $2.4 million. Notably, this is even higher than the prices of houses in major US cities. In June last year, Decentraland saw a deal of $9,00,000 for 16 acres of digital land to Republic Realm, one of the most active investors in and developers of the metaverse real estate ecosystem. Earlier, a plot of virtual land was sold by Decentraland for $7,04,000 to Boson Protocol, a blockchain protocol. (Representative Image)