Multiplexes and movie palaces shut down, Broadway stages went dark, red carpets remained rolled up and stars stayed home as the coronavirus pandemic ground life to a halt. But creativity and entertainment were not extinguished. Celebrities spoke directly to fans from their homes, and in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, joined protesters in the streets to push for change. 2020 will be long remembered not only for its upheaval, but the creative and resilient spirit that kept the entertainment world alive. (Image: AP)

Actors/comedians Lil Rel Howery, left, and Tiffany Haddish pose together at the Stand-Up for Social Justice rally outside the Laugh Factory Hollywood comedy club on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)

Singer-songwriter Norah Jones poses for a portrait in upstate New York to promote her latest album "Pick Me Up Off the Floor" on June 8, 2020. (Image: AP)

Singer-songwriter John Legend appears during a photo session at The Bel Air Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on June 13, 2020, to promote his latest album "Bigger Love." (Image: AP)

A makeshift memorial for the late actress Naya Rivera is pictured at Lake Piru on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Los Padres National Forest, California. (Image: AP)

Mickey Guyton is photographed during a remote portrait session with the photographer in New York and subject in Los Angeles on August 3, 2020. (Image: AP)

Pedestrians look up at a mural by artist Shane Grammer of the late actor Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa from the 2018 film "Black Panther", in Los Angeles. Boseman died on August 28 at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. (Image: AP)

Guests wear face masks and sit at a safe distance as they follow the opening ceremony of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, Italy on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. (Image: AP)

The Christian Siriano collection is modeled at Siriano's home as part of New York Fashion Week on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Westport, Connecticut. (Image: AP)

Masked crew members style host Kelly Clarkson during a commercial break at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)

Lizzo, left, and Sheila E air kiss onstage at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)