Top-10 movies in 2020, as per Google searches

Here are the top 10 trending movies in Google searches in 2020.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
The year 2020 was an incredibly-difficult year with extraordinary loss for so many families, new restrictions that none of us has ever had to live with before and great uncertainty. To pass time, there was growth seen in the streaming entertainment industry. Here are the Top 10 trending movies in Google searches in 2020. (Image: Pixabay)
The year 2020 was an incredibly-difficult year with extraordinary loss for so many families, new restrictions that none of us has ever had to live with before and great uncertainty. To pass time, there was growth seen in the streaming entertainment industry. Here are the Top 10 trending movies in Google searches in 2020. (Image: Pixabay)
No. 10 | Movie: Jojo Rabbit | Genre: War/Commedy (Image: Twitter/@DisneyplusHSVIP)
No. 10 | Movie: Jojo Rabbit | Year: 2019 | Genre: War/Commedy (Image: Twitter/@DisneyplusHSVIP)
No. 9 | Movie: Mulan | Year: 2020 | Genre: Action/Fantasy (Image: Instagram/mulan)
No. 9 | Movie: Mulan | Year: 2020 | Genre: Action/Fantasy (Image: Instagram/mulan)
No. 8 | Movie: Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey | Year: 2020 | Genre: Action/Superhero (Image: Instagram/birdsofprey)
No. 8 | Movie: Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey | Year: 2020 | Genre: Action/Superhero (Image: Instagram/birdsofprey)
No. 7 | Movie: Enola Homes | Year: 2020 | Genre: Crime/Adventure (Image: Netflix)
No. 7 | Movie: Enola Homes | Year: 2020 | Genre: Crime/Adventure (Image: Netflix)
No. 6 | Movie: Tenet | Year: 2020 | Genre: Action/Sci-fi (Image: Moneycontrol)
No. 6 | Movie: Tenet | Year: 2020 | Genre: Action/Sci-fi (Image: Moneycontrol)
No. 5 | Movie: Contagion | Year: 2011 | Genre: Thriller/Drama (Image: Netflix)
No. 5 | Movie: Contagion | Year: 2011 | Genre: Thriller/Drama (Image: Netflix)
No. 4 | Movie: 365 Dni | Year: 2020 | Genre: Romance/Drama (Image: Netflix)
No. 4 | Movie: 365 Dni | Year: 2020 | Genre: Romance/Drama (Image: Netflix)
No. 3 | Movie: Black Panther | Year: 2018 | Genre: Action/Adventure (Image: Instagram/blackpanther)
No. 3 | Movie: Black Panther | Year: 2018 | Genre: Action/Adventure (Image: Instagram/blackpanther)
No. 2 | Movie: 1917 | Year: 2019 | Genre: War/Drama (Image: Instagram/1917)
No. 2 | Movie: 1917 | Year: 2019 | Genre: War/Drama (Image: Instagram/1917)
No. 1 | Movie: Parasite | Year: 2019 | Genre: Thriller/Comedy (Image: Reuters)
No. 1 | Movie: Parasite | Year: 2019 | Genre: Thriller/Comedy (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Cinema #Entertainment #Slideshow #trends
first published: Jan 20, 2021 02:45 pm

