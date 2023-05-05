The Super Mario Bros. movie crosses a billion dollars in worldwide ticket sales; a look at the famous game: In Pics

1/10 The 2023 computer-animated adventure film based on Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise has surpassed a billion dollars in worldwide ticket sales. Its premier, on April 5, was the biggest opening weekend of any animated film ever.

2/10 In July, 1981, donkey Kong arcade game released by Nintendo Features protagonist called Jumpman. Due to graphical limitations of hardware designer Shigeru Miyamoto clothes characters in red overall and blue shirt to create contrast. Red cap is added to avoid animating the hair.

3/10 Two years late in July, 1983, Mario Bros released in US arcades featuring Mario and brother Luigi as Italian-American plumbers navigating platforms and sewer pipes to defeat enemies.

4/10 Ever since 1981, Mario character design has evolved as technology and artistry improves.

5/10 This is not Mario’s first stint on the big screen. The Mario franchise includes many comics, manga and TV series based on the games. Most were released in the late 1980s to early 1990s, and have since become obscure. The series launched three films.

6/10 Super Mario Bros., 1993 live-action film, grossed $21 million on a $48 million budget and was written off as a box office flop.

7/10 The Super Mario Bros., 2023 animated film, released on April 5, features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach & Charlie Day as Luigi.

8/10 With Super Mario, Nintendo has managed the rare feat of creating a video game character that bridges generations.

9/10 Sales and revenue of the Mario franchise, including all video games, media, and merchandise, as of April 2023.