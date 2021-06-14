Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Timeline of the case and what happened so far

June 14, 2020: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment. A domestic help informed the police and a preliminary set of investigations followed. Condolences started pouring in as the news of the actor’s death shocks the nation fighting the pandemic.

June 15, 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites are performed at Pawan Hans crematorium. Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh demands a probe into the incident as he suspects foul play.

June 18, 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty records her statement at Bandra Police Station in the death case.

June 24, 2020: SSR’s postmortem report is released, stating that “no struggle marks or external injuries” were found on the actor’s mortal body. July 29 2020: SSR’s father lodges an FIR at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar police station accusing six people of abetment to suicide. On the same day, Rhea Chakraborty moves the Supreme Court demanding the transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Bihar Police later arrives in Mumbai and a play of jurisdiction follows between the police of two states. July 30, 2020: Enforcement Directorate seeks the details of SSR death case from Bihar police.

August 4, 2020: The Bihar government recommends CBI probe into the case. August 5, 2020: Union government accepts recommendation for CBI enquiry. August 6, 2020: CBI names Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chkaraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and unknown others in its FIR. They were charged under various IPC sections including abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint/confinement, theft and criminal breach of trust. August 19, 2020: Supreme Court orders CBI enquiry into the case. CBI formally takes over the investigation.

August 26, 2020: Narcotics Control Bureau registers a case against Rhea Chakraborty on the basis of an ED request. Drug angle in SSR death case starts getting probed. August 28, 2020: Rhea Chakraborty appears before CBI. The agency interrogates the actress for over seven hours. September 4, 2020: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda following which a Mumbai court sends them to judicial custody till Sept 9 2020. September 8, 2020: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty after three days of interrogations.

October 5, 2020: AIIMS Medical Board submits its report to CBI in the actor’s death case, ruling out murder and categorically stating that the actor died by suicide. October 8, 2020: Rhea Chakraborty walks out of Byculla jail after four weeks on a bail. February 2, 2021: Narcotics Control Bureau says that it is yet to file the charge sheet into the case. February 15, 2021 – Bombay High Court quashes the case filed by Rhea Chakraborty against SSR’s sister Meetu Singh, in which the actress had alleged that the late actor’s sister procured fake prescriptions to help her brother fight anxiety issues.