Spotify celebrates 2 years in India | A look at the insight and trends that it has seen in the past two years

Audio streaming platform Spotify has been in India for the past two years. With Spotify, it is easy to find the right music or podcast for every moment – on your phone, computer, tablet and more. Spotify nears 350 million users driven by India, as per reports. There are millions of tracks and episodes on Spotify. Let’s take a look here for more insights and trends that Spotify has seen in India in two years. (Image: Spotify)

When it comes to music, age knows no bounds. Indian music lovers ageing 17 years and below, international pop was a favourite, with the generation’s top streamed tracks such as Trevor Daniel’s “Falling”, Melanie Martinez’s “Play Date”, and Imagine Dragons’ “Believer”. However, BTS’ all-English chartbuster “Dynamite” became a fast favourite for this age group after its August 2020 release.

The influence of music from 2018 and 2019 remained strong among 18-24 year olds in India with tracks such as “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee, and "Memories" by Maroon 5 being heavily streamed. (Image: AFP)

Not just international tracks, Bollywood music also continues to be the love of Indian audience. Despite the slowdown in release of film music, the impact of Bollywood was stronger than ever for those between the age group of 25 years to 54 years. Indian listeners in this age group couldn’t get enough of film hits from tracks such as “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage” by Arijit Singh and Mithoon or “Shayad” by Arijit Singh, Pritam and Irshad Kamil. (Image: Spotify)

Tracks streamed by those over the age of 55 years reflected a stronger influence of international music, including the very popular “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, and beyond. Interestingly, this age group also streamed several of the latest remixes of old tracks such as “O Saki Saki” by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, B Praak, Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal-Shekhar, and Dev Kohli. (Image: Shutterstock)

With regard to music, approximately 50 percent of languages streamed in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Maharashtra include international ones, including the likes of Japanese, Turkish, French, and more. (Image: Spotify)

Going beyond India, while Desi Pop is the top Indian genre among multiple global markets such as Australia, USA, and Canada, Indian EDM stands at the top in countries such as Belarus, Mexico, and Brazil. (Image: Spotify)