Sneak peek inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures displaying movie props

Iconic Hollywood movie props are on display in the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles. The museum is geared up to open from September 30.

Reuters
September 24, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST
A member of the media shoots video of the only surviving full-size scale model cast from the original mold used on "Jaws" during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
An animatronic T-800 Terminator head from "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" is seen on display during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
The only surviving Rosebud sled from "Citizen Kane" is pictured during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
A model from "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" is pictured during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
A guest uses her mobile device by a creature headpiece from "Alien" during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
A C-3PO suit and a R2-D2 remote controlled unit are seen on display during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
Dorothy's Ruby Slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" are seen during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
Models from "Fantastic Mr. Fox" are pictured during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
A guest takes a photo of the backdrop painting of Mt. Rushmore used in "North by Northwest" during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
A guest takes photos of original merchandise during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)
#Academy Museum of Motion Pictures #Hollywood #Movie Props
first published: Sep 24, 2021 08:13 pm

