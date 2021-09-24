Sneak peek inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures displaying movie props

A member of the media shoots video of the only surviving full-size scale model cast from the original mold used on "Jaws" during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

An animatronic T-800 Terminator head from "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" is seen on display during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

The only surviving Rosebud sled from "Citizen Kane" is pictured during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

A model from "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" is pictured during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

A guest uses her mobile device by a creature headpiece from "Alien" during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

A C-3PO suit and a R2-D2 remote controlled unit are seen on display during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

Dorothy's Ruby Slippers from "The Wizard of Oz" are seen during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

Models from "Fantastic Mr. Fox" are pictured during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

A guest takes a photo of the backdrop painting of Mt. Rushmore used in "North by Northwest" during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S. (Image: Reuters)