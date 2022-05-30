Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab; a look at some popular musicians who were killed in the past

Moneycontrol News

Throughout the years, many musicians have died too early. Some succumbed to drugs. Many more were killed in car or plane crashes or were taken down by health-related issues. Some committed suicide. Some musicians, however, have met their ends for a reason neither medical, accidental, nor self-imposed. They were murdered. The latest is Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29. A look at some popular musicians who met such violent ends.Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Mansa district of Punjab on May 29. The incident happened just a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including that Moose Wala. He was an Indian singer, rapper, actor, and politician associated with Punjabi music and cinema. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder.Bashar Barakah Jackson, popularly known as Pop Smoke, was an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He was murdered in 2020. Corey Walker, Keandre Rodgers, and two others were charged with the murder.Xxxtentacion was known for his emo- and grunge-inflected rap songs. He was killed in 2018. Four men were indicted in his killing.Famed Pakistani sufi singer Amjad Sabri was killed in 2016. The Pakistani Taliban, TTP Hakimullah Mehsud group, took the responsibility for the assassination.Tupac Shakur, better known by his stage name 2Pac, was a wildly successful rapper and actor known for his violent and shocking lyrics that earned him many fans as well as critics. He was murdered in 1996 and the case remains unsolved to this date.Singer and fashion designer Selena, also called the “Queen of Tejano music” died in 1995. She was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend, and former manager of her Selena Etc boutiques.John Lennon was a singer-songwriter, peace activist, and vocalist/guitarist of ‘The Beatles’. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 as a member of the Beatles and as a solo artist in 1994. He was shot and killed by a Beatles fan, Mark David Chapman, in 1980. Lennon was characterised by their rebellious nature and acerbic wit in his music, writing, and drawings, on film, and in interviews.