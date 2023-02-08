Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share pics from dreamy Jaisalmer wedding

1/4

Moneycontrol News

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in Jaisalmer on February 7. Their wedding took place at the Suryagarh hotel in the presence of close friends and family members. (Image credit: sidmalhotra/Instagram)The couple shared pictures on social media after tying the knot. “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead,” they captioned their wedding pics. (Image credit: sidmalhotra/Instagram)The bride chose a pink lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra, which she paired with statement emerald jewellery and traditional pink ‘chooda’. (Image credit: sidmalhotra/Instagram)Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met during the filming of Shershaah. Their wedding was attended by some industry colleagues like Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar. (Image credit: kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram)