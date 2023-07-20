SAG-AFTRA actors and WGA writers strike | In pics

1/6 The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA actors' union, on July 18 filed a grievance with the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) against Comcast's NBCUniversal, accusing the firm of preventing a picket line. (Image: Reuters)

2/6 For the first time in 63 years, Hollywood actors joined film and television writers on picket lines last week, demanding better streaming-era wages and limits on the use of artificial intelligence. (Image: Reuters)

3/6 In the absence of an agreement with producers, members of The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists joined more than 11,000 other film and television writers on strike on July 14. (Image: Reuters)

4/6 The unions claimed that NBCUniversal violated their right to protest and put their members at risk by obstructing a public sidewalk near the company's studio lot in California with an ongoing construction project. (Image: Reuters)

5/6 This is the first strike by actors in the film and television industries since 1980, and the first strike by actors and writers' unions at the same time since 1960. The WGA went on strike for 153 days beginning on January 17, 1960, with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) joining the picket line on March 7, 1960. The SAG strike lasted 43 days, ending on April 18, 1960. (Image: Reuters)