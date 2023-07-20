SAG-AFTRA actors and WGA writers strike | In pics Members of SAG-AFTRA are already taking the strike seriously. The cast of "Oppenheimer" exited the film's London premiere on Thursday. The cast has left, according to director Christopher Nolan, and is "off to write their picket signs." The film will be releasing in July 21.
July 20, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA actors' union, on July 18 filed a grievance with the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) against Comcast's NBCUniversal, accusing the firm of preventing a picket line. (Image: Reuters)
For the first time in 63 years, Hollywood actors joined film and television writers on picket lines last week, demanding better streaming-era wages and limits on the use of artificial intelligence. (Image: Reuters)
In the absence of an agreement with producers, members of The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists joined more than 11,000 other film and television writers on strike on July 14. (Image: Reuters)
The unions claimed that NBCUniversal violated their right to protest and put their members at risk by obstructing a public sidewalk near the company's studio lot in California with an ongoing construction project. (Image: Reuters)
This is the first strike by actors in the film and television industries since 1980, and the first strike by actors and writers' unions at the same time since 1960. The WGA went on strike for 153 days beginning on January 17, 1960, with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) joining the picket line on March 7, 1960. The SAG strike lasted 43 days, ending on April 18, 1960. (Image: Reuters)
After joining arms with WGA strikes last week, big-name SAG-AFTRA members marched to the picket lines outside major studios again today. Protests are expected outside studios and networks in Los Angeles, New York, and other cities in the United States. (Image: Reuters)
Discover the latest
business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!