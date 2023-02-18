Raquel Welch: Her life and work in pictures

In an era when the entertainment industry was still overtly defining an idealised form of sensuality for mass consumption, actress Raquel Welch, 82, helped redefine the typical image of the Hollywood sex icon. Welch, whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy, furry bikini in the film “One Million Years B.C.” propelled her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and '70s. Here is a look at her life and work in pictures.
Actress Raquel Welch, starring in Broadway Musical "Woman of the Year," poses with sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Saipan and a few Marines on July 3, 1982 in New York. (Image: AP Photo/David Handschuh)
New York Jets football player Joe Namath arrives with actress Raquel Welch to the 44th annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on April 10, 1972. (Image: AP Photo, File)
Raquel Welch appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover" on April 26, 2017. (Image: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
American actress Raquel Welch poses for photographers in Paris on Jan. 15, 1970. (Image: AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, File)
Raquel Welch appears during a rehearsal for the Broadway show "Woman of the Year," with, from left, Ed Nolfi, Sterling Clark and Paul Bogave in New York, on Nov. 12, 1981. (Image: AP Photo/Angel Franco, File)
Actors Raquel Welch and Eugenio Derbez arrive for the premiere of “How To Be A Latin Lover” at the Arclight Dome Cinema in Hollywood, California on April 26, 2017. (Image: Mark RALSTON / AFP)