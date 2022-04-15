English
    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding photos from family and friends

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on April 14.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 15, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
    Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on April 14. Their family members and friends shared photos from the dreamy wedding after Alia Bhatt announced it on Instagram. (Photo credit: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor)
    Anissa Malhotra, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain, shared a photo of the couple flanked by family. (Image credit: Instagram/stylebyanissa)
    Alia Bhatt's friend Kripa Mehta shared a photo of the couple drinking champagne to celebrate their wedding. (Image credit: Instagram/kripamehta04)
    Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is Alia Bhatt's mentor, posted a selfie with the newly-wed couple on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram/karanjohar)
    Alia Bhatt's friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor posted a photo of the couple raising a toast after their wedding. (Image credit: Instagram/akansharanjankapoor)
    Family bonds: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a photo with Alia Bhatt’s siblings Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. (Image credit: Instagram/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)
    Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo her father Randhir Kapoor with the groom. (Image credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
    Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son Jeh at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. (Image credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
    Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar pose at the wedding. (Image credit: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
    Tags: #Alia Bhatt #Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor wedding #Ranbir Kapoor #Slideshows
    first published: Apr 15, 2022 09:05 am
