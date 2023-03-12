 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics: South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscar Party hosted by Priyanka Chopra, Anjula Acharia

Moneycontrol News
Mar 12, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her manager Anjula Acharia hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (L) attends the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9, in Los Angeles, California.

1/7
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malala Yousafzai attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.
2/7
Radhika Jones, Priyanka Chopra, and Anjula Acharia at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.
3/7
Designers Shane and Falguni Peacock at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.
4/7
Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.
5/7
Freida Pinto (C) and Hannah Simone (R) attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9, in Los Angeles, California.
6/7
Monika Sharma (R) attends the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.
7/7
Actor and comedian Vir Das at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.