In Pics: South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscar Party hosted by Priyanka Chopra, Anjula Acharia

1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7

Moneycontrol News

Read More

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malala Yousafzai attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.Radhika Jones, Priyanka Chopra, and Anjula Acharia at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.Designers Shane and Falguni Peacock at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.Freida Pinto (C) and Hannah Simone (R) attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9, in Los Angeles, California.Monika Sharma (R) attends the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.Actor and comedian Vir Das at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.