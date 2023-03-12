In Pics: South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscar Party hosted by Priyanka Chopra, Anjula Acharia

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her manager Anjula Acharia hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malala Yousafzai attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.
Radhika Jones, Priyanka Chopra, and Anjula Acharia at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.
Designers Shane and Falguni Peacock at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.
Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.
Freida Pinto (C) and Hannah Simone (R) attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9, in Los Angeles, California.
Monika Sharma (R) attends the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.
Actor and comedian Vir Das at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California.