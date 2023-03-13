Oscars 2023: Famous champagne-colored red carpet moments | In Pics

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

Moneycontrol News

Read More

Rihanna, who is pregnant, poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards. Credits: ReutersLady Gaga and Brendan Gleeson speak on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards. Credits: ReutersBaz Luhrmann poses for a selfie on the champagne-colored red carpet. Credits: ReutersSteven Spielberg poses with Kate Capshaw, Sue Spielberg, Anne Spielberg and Nancy Spielberg on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars. Credits: ReutersMichelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu hug on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars. Credits: Reuters