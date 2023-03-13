 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oscars 2023: Famous champagne-colored red carpet moments | In Pics

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Here are a few, mostly candid, moments captured on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards

Rihanna, who is pregnant, poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards. Credits: Reuters
Lady Gaga and Brendan Gleeson speak on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards. Credits: Reuters
Baz Luhrmann poses for a selfie on the champagne-colored red carpet. Credits: Reuters
Steven Spielberg poses with Kate Capshaw, Sue Spielberg, Anne Spielberg and Nancy Spielberg on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars. Credits: Reuters
Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu hug on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars. Credits: Reuters