Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Most unconventional celebrity baby names: Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, Gravity, Audio Science and more

As English singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn announced the birth of their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, here's a look at other unusual celebrity baby names.

Moneycontrol News
English singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn announced the birth of their daughter in a post on Instagram on September 1. The couple revealed the birth of their baby girl- Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran after keeping the pregnancy news out of the spotlight. Here’s a look at some of the unconventional and surprising celebrity baby names.

1 | Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry recently made headlines as they revealed the name of their first child as Daisy Dove Bloom.

2 | SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes named their child X Æ A-12.

3 | Actor Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden named their first child together Raddix Madden.

4 | Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree welcomed their first child—a baby girl named Gravity Blue Smith in 2017.

5 | The mother of two, Shannyn Sossamon named her elder son Audio Science.

6 | Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki named their son and Alicia's only child Bear Blu Jarecki.

7 | Rapper Cardi B and Offset welcomed their first daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus in 2018.

8 | Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow welcomed their first baby together on May 14, 2004. Their baby, a girl, was named Apple.

9 | Jay Z and Beyoncé named their oldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter in January 2012.

10 | Choreographer Benjamin Millepied and actress Natalie Portman named their first child together, a boy, Aleph.

First Published on Sep 1, 2020 09:43 pm

